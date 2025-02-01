Barclays Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$20.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.25 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.90.

TSE:T opened at C$21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$19.10 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,138,000.00. Also, Director Marc Parent bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.04 per share, with a total value of C$420,964.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

