BB Seguridade Participações (BBSEY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 76.95%. The business had revenue of $474.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BB Seguridade Participações to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

