Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $11.49. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 35,068 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNTC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 5.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,957,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,390,704. This represents a 0.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,829,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 7,137,763 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

