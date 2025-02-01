Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

ANGLE Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.17. The stock has a market cap of £52.25 million, a P/E ratio of -231.43 and a beta of 0.22. ANGLE has a 1-year low of GBX 7.11 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 25.13 ($0.31).

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

