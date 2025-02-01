Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on the stock.
ANGLE Trading Up 11.7 %
Shares of ANGLE stock opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.17. The stock has a market cap of £52.25 million, a P/E ratio of -231.43 and a beta of 0.22. ANGLE has a 1-year low of GBX 7.11 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 25.13 ($0.31).
ANGLE Company Profile
