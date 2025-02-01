Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 32.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 376,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after buying an additional 710,491 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDP shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

CDP stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.99. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

