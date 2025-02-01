Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,612,204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 803,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 734,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

