Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TransDigm Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,352.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,086.37 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,286.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,311.43.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
