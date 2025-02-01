Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $129.10.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

