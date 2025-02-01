Blue Trust Inc. Buys 20,045 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Asana by 105.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 427,576 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Asana by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 116,998 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Asana by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Asana by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $792,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,847,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,031,186.03. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,233 shares of company stock valued at $7,926,728. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

