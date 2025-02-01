Blue Trust Inc. Buys 427 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

AMR stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.55 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.