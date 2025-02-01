Blue Trust Inc. Buys 441 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after buying an additional 198,169 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 140,886 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.71.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. The trade was a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

