Blue Trust Inc. Buys 855 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

