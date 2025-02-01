Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,086,000 after buying an additional 2,749,365 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,767 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,044 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,328,000 after purchasing an additional 629,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,676,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,905,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

