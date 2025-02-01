Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NetApp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. This represents a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,774,104.78. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $6,123,351. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.37. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.