Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,031,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at $2,896,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 431,337 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,032,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -749,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

