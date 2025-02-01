Blue Trust Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

