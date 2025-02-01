Blue Trust Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,932,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $117.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,856.58. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

