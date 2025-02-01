Blue Trust Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,682.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZETA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In related news, CEO David Steinberg purchased 53,676 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,564.40. This represents a 461.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber acquired 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

