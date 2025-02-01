Blue Trust Inc. Has $418,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 342,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,111,000 after buying an additional 221,702 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.29 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

