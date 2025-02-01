Blue Trust Inc. Has $423,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GSK by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 11,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of GSK by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

