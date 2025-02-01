Blue Trust Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Optas LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

