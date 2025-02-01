Blue Trust Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 156,441 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 9.1% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 82,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $3,137,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $215.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.42. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $119.15 and a 1 year high of $222.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

