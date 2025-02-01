Blue Trust Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,620.39. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,766.56. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $986,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FHI opened at $39.77 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 29.85%. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

