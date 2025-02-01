Blue Trust Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 12,251.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Jabil by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after buying an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after acquiring an additional 520,672 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Jabil by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 293,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 574,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,895,000 after acquiring an additional 129,400 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $12,252,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

JBL stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

