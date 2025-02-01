Blue Trust Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.73.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

