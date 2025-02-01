Blue Trust Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 245.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in BOX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,999,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,592,503.70. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,538.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,964. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.