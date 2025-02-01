Blue Trust Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. The trade was a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. This represents a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,709. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.