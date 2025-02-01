Blue Trust Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Onsemi by 42.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

