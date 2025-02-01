Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,174,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

