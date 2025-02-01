Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,163 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 942,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,511,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 838,917 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

