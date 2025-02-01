Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,165 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in New York Times by 582.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 361,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 308,277 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 41.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 154,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,978,000 after purchasing an additional 154,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,266,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

