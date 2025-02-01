Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 190.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $293.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

