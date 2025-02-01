Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the second quarter worth about $3,073,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Reliance by 26.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Reliance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $289.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.26. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.98 and a 1-year high of $342.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

