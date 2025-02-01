Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 766 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

