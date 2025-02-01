Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 7,703 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 27.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 74,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,169 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 246,594 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,217 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 1.1 %

Haleon stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.