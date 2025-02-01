Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 807 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 188,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $188.20 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.77. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.