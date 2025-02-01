Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,766,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after buying an additional 56,009 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.30.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

