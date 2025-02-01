Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,736,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.