Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 167,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.