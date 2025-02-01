Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $115.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

