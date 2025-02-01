Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,204.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,164.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,049.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,438.08 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

