Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.4 %

JLL stock opened at $283.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $168.36 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.90.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

