Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 340.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 117.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,393.80. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,050. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

