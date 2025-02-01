Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.48 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

