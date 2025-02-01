Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,127 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,813,000 after buying an additional 7,791,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,269,000 after purchasing an additional 816,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,625,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,118,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,226,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,921,000 after buying an additional 61,426 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

RF stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

