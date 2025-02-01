BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VFC. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VF from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Get VF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VF

VF Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter worth $40,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of VF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 1,917.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth $241,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.