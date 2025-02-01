BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$3.00” Price Target for Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) has been assigned a C$3.00 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Copper and Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.69.

WRN opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.04. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 28.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$153,600.00. Corporate insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

