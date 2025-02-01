Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 1.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boeing traded as high as $177.76 and last traded at $177.01. 1,948,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,617,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.66.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.