Brokerages Set BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Target Price at $27.50

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

BKV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get BKV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKV

Institutional Trading of BKV

BKV Trading Down 1.8 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BKV stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV Corporation ( NYSE:BKV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSE BKV opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BKV will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.