Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Price Target at $153.29

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.29.
CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Copa has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.90 million. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 42.59%.
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.
