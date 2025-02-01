Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Price Target at $153.29

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Copa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Copa Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Copa has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.90 million. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 42.59%.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.